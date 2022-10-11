BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday.
The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently and unlawfully collected on debt, exceeding $10,000 each year.
MacKinnon and other co-conspirators diverted money to other debt collection business entities controlled by his co-conspirators.
MacKinnon is set to be sentenced on January 18, 2023.
Latest in crime news
- Man shot in the foot, police investigating
- Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme
- Home video showed police misrepresented key facts in a pot bust. They settled for $775,000.
- Niagara University practices what to do if an active shooter came on campus
- Buffalo man convicted in 44-year-old murder case
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.