BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently and unlawfully collected on debt, exceeding $10,000 each year.

MacKinnon and other co-conspirators diverted money to other debt collection business entities controlled by his co-conspirators.

MacKinnon is set to be sentenced on January 18, 2023.