TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A federal grand jury returned a 14-count indictment charging a 44-year-old Tonawanda man with child porn production and possession, according to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross.

Andrew Vallone was charged with nine counts of production of child pornography, three counts of attempted production of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment and a previously filed criminal complaint, Town of Tonawanda police were contacted after a video depicting the victim, a child, wearing only a pair of underwear, was found on Vallone’s desktop.

On Jan. 23, 2021, Tonawanda Police contacted the FBI, and further investigation determined Vallone had hidden a camera, which allowed him to secretly film the victim. The MicroSD card recovered from the camera reportedly contained several images of the victim in various states of undress.

If convicted, Vallone faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, with a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.