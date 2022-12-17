BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man was killed in a shooting on Friday night, according to Buffalo police.

The incident is said to have occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Friday near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, where a 33-year-old male was struck multiple times.

He died later on at ECMC.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.