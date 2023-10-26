BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Andrew Vallone, 47, admitted to having a secret camera in a location that allowed him to secretly film a minor victim. An SD card recovered from the camera contained several images that depicted the victim in various states of undress.

The investigation began after Town of Tonawanda police discovered a video of a child wearing only underwear on Vallone’s computer.

He pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. He faces five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on Feb. 15, 2024.