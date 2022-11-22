BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, the United States Attorney announced Tuesday.

Jason Cartwright was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. The plea carries a mandatory penalty of five years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

According to the United States Attorney, in Oct. 2020, Cartwright conspired with others to sell methamphetamine.

On Nov. 1, 2020, the Lackawanna Police Department and FBI executed a search warrant at Cartwright’s Dunlop Avenue residence where, they say, investigators seized approximately 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, five firearms, loaded magazines, three bulletproof vests, three digital scales, a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse and $48,367.

Cartwright is scheduled for sentencing at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2023.