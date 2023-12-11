BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been sentenced to 65 years to life in prison for killing a man in a drive-by shooting and then subsequently shooting at deputies later that day in 2020, Erie County DA John Flynn announced Monday.

Matthew Gerwitz, 31, shot and killed 32-year-old Joseph Marasco in the drive-by on the corner of Morgan Street and Clinton Street on the morning of May 26, 2020 while Marasco was playing the mobile game Pokémon Go.

About three hours later, Gerwitz returned to the scene and went to his apartment on Morgan Street. When police went to his apartment to ask questions, he shot at them, hitting Detective David Ljiljanich several times. Police chased Gerwitz towards Kohler Street as gunfire continued, before Gerwitz threw the gun out of the car and police rammed him, ending the chase.

During the pursuit, a lieutenant suffered a sprained wrist and a back injury. Ljiljanich, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was released from the hospital after being treated.

The gun used was an assault weapon that was made by Gerwitz illegally.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in September.

“Easily in the top five incidents we’ve had in this county since I’ve been the District Attorney the past seven years,” Flynn said. He also said that “you can make a strong argument” that this incident ranks second in worst crimes in the area since he has been the District Attorney, behind the Tops supermarket mass shooting.

“This kind of action, it happens in the movies,” Flynn said. “He ain’t getting out of jail.”

“We pray this verdict and this sentencing will provide not only a sense of closure to the friends and family of Joseph, but to our officers involved and their families,” City of Tonawanda police captain Kevin Ulmer said.

Under his current sentencing, Gerwitz will not be eligible to be released until he is in his 90s. Flynn said he will be in jail for the rest of his life.

“I cannot give anyone full closure, that’s never going to happen,” Flynn said. “What we can give them though is legal closure. The legal aspect is done. This perpetrator, this criminal, this murderer, is behind bars for the rest of his life and the family now can put that aside.”

You can watch the full press conference with Flynn, Ulmer and Erie County Sheriff John Garcia in the video player above.