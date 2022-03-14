TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to 25 years to life in prison for murder.

Jose Ruiz, Jr., 53, was convicted of murdering Mavilie Ruiz, his wife, in February. According to the Erie County DA’s office, Jose strangled her with his hands during an argument in their home in December 2019. A jury found him guilty on one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony.

The jury made their decision after one hour of deliberations following a three and a half day trial.