Tonawanda man with 29 license suspensions, 2 warrants arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man with 29 active license suspensions was recently arrested during a traffic stop.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Cicatello, 41, also had two outstanding warrants from the Town of West Seneca. One of the warrants accuses him of assault, while the other is for criminal possession of stolen property, authorities say.

Cicatello has additionally been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.