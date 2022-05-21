TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda police surrounded a Burger King during the height of the lunch hour Saturday.

Officers responded to Delaware Avenue and Broad Street around 11:55 a.m. after someone reported gunfire in the area.

Detectives and crime scene technicians remain in the area working to recover evidence.

As of 3 p.m., police said there are no reports of any injuries. The investigation into what happened is underway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.