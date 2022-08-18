TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Police is investigating a stabbing on Wednesday and is asking for assistance.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court for a report of an assault.

They located a 67-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to ECMC and police say he is in critical condition. He is believed to have been walking in the area at approximately 9:15 p.m. when he was attacked.

The suspect is described as a 15-to 20-year-old male with a small build, wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police at 716-879-6613 of the confidential TIP LINE at 716-879-6606.