BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda woman was injured in a shooting on Bailey Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police.

Officials say that officers responded to the 2900 block of Bailey just before 4:15 a.m. Sunday, where the 37-year-old woman was struck while getting into a vehicle.

She was transported to ECMC where she is listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.