Town of Ellicott supervisor charged with public lewdness, child endangerment

ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ellicott town supervisor has been charged with public lewdness and child endangerment following a New York State Police investigation.

Patrick McLaughlin, 72, was arrested on Tuesday. He was issued appearance tickets for the Town of Ellicott Court later this month.

According to NYSP reports, the Ellicott Police Department was investigating a criminal complaint and turned the case over to state police following further review.

