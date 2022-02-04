Town of Tonawanda man convicted of strangling wife inside home

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man has been convicted of killing his wife more than two years ago.

In December 2019, 53-year-old Jose Ruiz, Jr. strangled Mavilie Ruiz, 59, with his hands after an argument inside their Tillotson Place home.

The guilty verdict in this second-degree murder case came after a 3.5-day trial. The jury deliberated for one hour.

When Ruiz is sentenced on March 14, he could spend 25 years to life in prison. He’s currently being held without bail.

