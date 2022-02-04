Town of Tonawanda man convicted of strangling wife inside home

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man has been convicted of killing his wife more than two years ago.
In December 2019, 53-year-old Jose Ruiz, Jr. strangled Mavilie Ruiz, 59, with his hands after an argument inside their Tillotson Place home.
The guilty verdict in this second-degree murder case came after a 3.5-day trial. The jury deliberated for one hour.
When Ruiz is sentenced on March 14, he could spend 25 years to life in prison. He’s currently being held without bail.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.