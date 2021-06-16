Town of Tonawanda man to spend 5 years in prison for involvement in October shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Antonio Taylor, 31, of Tonawanda will spend five years behind bars for the shooting of a man back in October 2020.

Taylor shot a man multiple times in his back and leg with an illegal gun around 2:36 a.m. on October 3, 2020, on Kensington Avenue and Godfrey Street, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. The man survived the shooting and continues to recover.

Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on March 17, 2021.

After serving his determinate sentence of five years in prison, Taylor will serve five years of post-release supervision.