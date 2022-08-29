TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and woman are dead after what police call a “targeted double homicide” Sunday evening in a Town of Tonawanda apartment.
TOT Police say three people were shot and two killed around 9:40 p.m. at 703 Parker Blvd. near Kenmore Avenue.
Antoyn Williams, 51, of Buffalo, and Kristina Perez, 36, of Hinsdale, N.Y., were declared dead at the scene, according to police. The third victim, who hasn’t been named, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known.
There’s no word yet on any suspects in this case. Police say this is an “isolated incident.”
Anyone with information about this double homicide is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-879-6614 or the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.