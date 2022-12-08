JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A female is in custody after 9 pounds, 13 ounces worth of fentanyl pills were discovered during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Jamestown, the Jamestown Police Department announced.

Police say that around noon on Dec. 7, multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl into the area. Surveillance of a vehicle in the area resulted in a traffic stop aided by Jamestown Police Department K-9, Kal, and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9, Drake.

A search of the vehicle found 9 pounds, 13 ounces worth of fentanyl pills, estimated to be between 50,000 and 60,000 total pills. The total street value of the pills exceeds $500,000. In addition, $3,000 in cash was found in the vehicle.

The female driver was taken into custody and will be charged in federal court by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The investigation remains ongoing.