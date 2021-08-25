Two Albion men charged after knife fight

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Albion men were charged with assault and menacing on Tuesday after an argument about a cell phone escalated to a knife fight, Albion Police said.

Jeffrey VanEpps, 43, of Albion, was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree menacing and one count of disorderly conduct.

Angel Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 35, of Albion, was charged with second-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment and one count of disorderly conduct.

Police said the men initially began a fight over a cell phone just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. During the fight, Gonzalez-Rodriguez attempted to stab VanEpps, causing a minor laceration to VanEpps’ forehead. Gonzalez-Rodriguez was stabbed in the leg.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital and was released. Albion Police believe that this was an isolated incident that does not post further threat to the community.