BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were arrested following a shooting early Saturday morning on Pearl Street.

Buffalo Police said officers responded to a call just after 2 a.m. outside Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant on Pearl Street, near the intersection of W. Chippewa Street. BPD has ordered the immediate closure of the restaurant and said multiple incidents have occurred at the location in the past.

According to detectives, the suspects shot at a vehicle, hitting a 25-year-old woman inside. Shots reportedly also hit a 23-year-old man, who was not in the vehicle. Both victims were taken to ECMC.

Kyle Mickens, 23, and Dalton Edge, Jr., 24, of Buffalo, were arrested in connection with the shooting. They have each been charged with attempted murder, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Nicky Lofton, 24, was also arrested at the scene, as police said he was found in possession of a loaded ghost gun.