NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were arrested in connection to a home invasion involving a hatchet and long gun, according to North Tonawanda Police.

On Nov. 5, police say they responded to a reported home invasion on 5th Avenue where the victim said two men had entered the residence displaying a long gun and hatchet before stealing property, including cash.

Allegedly, one man was dressed as a police officer and both men wore ski masks. Both men reportedly fled from the scene before the victim could call police.

Following the preliminary investigation and follow up by NTPD detectives, authorities determined the robbery was a targeted incident and there was no immediate threat to the general public.

Police say they later identified Christopher Ewing and Joseph Aleksandrowicz Jr. following multiple search warrants.

Ewing was arrested on Nov. 9 and Aleksandrowicz was arrested on Nov. 10. Aleksandrowicz’s girlfriend, Kayla Ewing, was also arrested during the apprehension and charged with hindering prosecution in the second degree and obstructing governmental administration. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Aleksandrowicz and Ewing were both arraigned on robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree, burglary in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and conspiracy in the fourth degree.

Aleksandrowicz was remanded to the Niagara County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail and Ewing was remanded to the Niagara County Jail in lieu of $20,000.