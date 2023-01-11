LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested following a child overdose incident that occurred in April 2022, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

On April 25, 2022, deputies say they, along with South Lockport Fire Company and Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old male.

The child was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital. He is still receiving treatment and recovering from the incident.

Following an investigation into the home, parents, and circumstances of the child’s cardiac arrest, it was determined that the child had ingested fentanyl.

On Dec. 15, 2022, Jaynalyn Smith, 20, was arrested and charged with one count of assault in the first degree and one count of assault in the second degree. She was remanded to the Niagara County Jail in lieu of $100,000.

On Jan. 9, 2022, Dustin Houghton, 23, was arrested on one count of assault in the second degree and was released on $5,000 bail.