BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men were arrested after they allegedly attempted to pass contraband to an individual incarcerated at the Holding Center, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Officials say around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 24, Ahmed Sabtow, 24, and Mohamed Sabtow, 26, allegedly attempted to pass a package containing marijuana, matches and match strikers to incarcerated individual Abdiwahad Sabtow. Deputies were able to confiscate the package from Abdiwahad and detain Mohamed and Ahmed after they attempted to flee the Holding Center, they say.

All three men were charged with a felony count of knowingly introducing dangerous contraband into a prison and introducing contraband into a prison, a misdemeanor, for the incident.

Ahmed and Mohamed were released following their arraignment, while Abdiwahad remains held without bail for an earlier arrest on kidnapping and multiple sex-related charges.

Courtesy: Erie County Sheriff’s Office

