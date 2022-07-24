DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were arrested for engaging in a fight with several minors at the Chautauqua County Fair on Sunday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s office says at approximately 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Deputies assigned to the fair responded to a fight on the premises. After an investigation it was determined that 22-year-old Hunter Evans of Brocton and 19-year-old Joshua Kelly of Portland engaged in a physical altercation with several minors.

Both were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment and transported to Chautauqua County Jail.