DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were arrested for engaging in a fight with several minors at the Chautauqua County Fair on Sunday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s office says at approximately 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Deputies assigned to the fair responded to a fight on the premises. After an investigation it was determined that 22-year-old Hunter Evans of Brocton and 19-year-old Joshua Kelly of Portland engaged in a physical altercation with several minors.
Both were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment and transported to Chautauqua County Jail.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.