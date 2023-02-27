BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are facing charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it into a dumpster in Attica, the Batavia Police Department said Monday night.

Police said that just after 2:40 p.m. Monday, they were dispatched to the intersection of Bank Street and North Street for a stolen vehicle, where it was later located on Ellicott Street near Liberty Street.

Police also say that they put out spike strips multiple times, but the car avoided it each time, hitting another vehicle on one of those attempts on Route 5 and continued on through Batavia, Alexander, Pembroke and Darien, before crashing into a dumpster at an apartment complex on Sokol Road in Attica.

The alleged driver, 31-year-old Evan Vanskiver of Brockport, is charged with criminal mischief, grand larceny, conspiracy, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation and multiple traffic violations. His passenger, 38-year-old Adam Montes of Hamlin, is charged with grand larceny and conspiracy.

The two accused men are being held at Genesee County jail pending arraignment.