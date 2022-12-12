BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo residents were arrested in connection with the stabbing that took place at Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence on Dec. 8, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

Police say Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35, have both been charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say a 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the school lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School following a dispute just before 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 8. The victim was at the school to pick up her child when a physical altercation broke out, resulting in her being stabbed in the back by another woman, according to police.

The victim was transported to ECMC where she was treated and released.