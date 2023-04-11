BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo Police Department detectives were injured after getting into a fight with a burglary suspect on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Police say the detectives were looking for the suspect just after 1:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Herkimer Street, when the suspect got into a fight with the detectives.
The detectives were transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries, while the male suspect, who was apprehended and placed into custody, was also brought to ECMC.
No charges have been announced yet.
Latest Posts
- Two BPD detectives hurt after fight with burglary suspect
- Multiple people injured in rollover crash on Elmwood Avenue
- “Gowns for Prom” returns to Shea’s, helping students find a prom dress for free
- Country music trio to play Erie County Fair Aug. 13
- ‘We are extremely unique’: Historic Polonia celebrates Dyngus Day
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.