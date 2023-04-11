BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo Police Department detectives were injured after getting into a fight with a burglary suspect on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police say the detectives were looking for the suspect just after 1:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Herkimer Street, when the suspect got into a fight with the detectives.

The detectives were transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries, while the male suspect, who was apprehended and placed into custody, was also brought to ECMC.

No charges have been announced yet.

Latest Posts

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.