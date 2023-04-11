BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo Police Department detectives were injured after getting into a fight with a burglary suspect on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police say the detectives were looking for the suspect just after 1:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Herkimer Street, when the suspect got into a fight with the detectives.

The detectives were transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries, while the male suspect, who was apprehended and placed into custody, was also brought to ECMC.

No charges have been announced yet.