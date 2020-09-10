Two brothers charged with wire fraud in $7 million COVID-19 relief scam

(WIVB) – Two brothers from Western New York have been charged with COVID-19 relief fraud, accused of participating in a scheme to file fraudulent loan applications seeking almost $7 million in PPP loans from the Small Business Administration.

Larry Jordan, 42, of Lancaster, and Sutukh El, 38, of Buffalo, are charged with wire fraud conspiracy. They face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, a criminal complaint alleges that Jordan and El conspired to submit and submitted at least eight fraudulent loan applications in an attempt to obtain millions of dollars in loans for their company, 5 Stems Inc., and made multiple false and misleading statements about the company’s business operations and payroll expenses, as well as supported the fraudulent loan applications with fake documents.

The brothers are also accused of using the loan proceeds on what appear to be personal expenses, like home improvements and a vehicle.

To date, the government has seized more than $400,000 of the more than $600,000 that the pair obtained.