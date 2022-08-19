BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Friday that two men, including a teenager, were arrested on gun charges following two search warrants on Thursday.

The first came on the 100 block of Deerfield Avenue, where police found a loaded gun along with ammunition. 18-year-old Marjon Wilson of Buffalo was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Wilson also has a pending gun charge from last June as well.

The second search was on the 1900 block of Seneca Street, where police found a loaded Glock 9mm, with a switch that made it fully automatic along with an extended 24-round clip. 22-year-old Drequann Colston of Buffalo was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

A 50-round drum magazine and two 40-round extended magazines were also recovered by police during the operation.

There were no reported injuries.