Two Buffalo men charged with attempted murder after shooting a 49-year-old on Hennepin Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are facing attempted murder and two other felony charges for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring a man on Hennepin Street overnight Thursday in the Queen City.

It’s alleged Jesse McClure, 21, and Liam Valentin, 20, both of Buffalo, were arraigned Thursday morning on one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

McClure and Valentin allegedly worked together to shoot and attempt to kill a 49-year-old man sitting in his vehicle on Hennepin Street on February 10 around 12:10 a.m., according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

The 49-year-old is at Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

The pair were arrested “a short time later” on Bailey Avenue. A backpack with an illegal handgun was found close by.

McClure and Valentin will be back in court on February 15 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. The pair are held without bail.

If convicted on all charges they face a maximum of 25 years in prison.