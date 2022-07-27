BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men were indicted on Monday for a May shooting outside of a restaurant on Pearl Street.

Dalton Edge, Jr., 24, and Kyle Mickens, 24, were both charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

On May 21 just after 2 a.m., the pair allegedly fired from illegal guns into a moving vehicle, injuring a 25-year-old woman in the vehicle and a 23-year-old man on the opposite side of the street. The shooting occurred outside Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant and the Buffalo Police Department ordered the closure of the restaurant, citing multiple incidents in the past. Both victims were treated at ECMC for their injuries.

Edge, Jr. and Mickens will return to court on September 12 for a pre-trial conference. They are being held without bail.

