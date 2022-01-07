Two Buffalo men indicted in November shooting outside Devlin’s Deuce bar

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on four felony charges, including attempted murder in the November shooting outside Devlin’s Deuce bar in Tonawanda.

Leslie Tatum, 29, of Buffalo, stands accused of attempting to shoot; with an illegal gun; and kill a man outside the Town of Tonawanda bar in the early hours of November 20, 2021. Tatum allegedly pulled the trigger after a big fight happened outside the tavern, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

The shooting victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for surgery on “serious physical injuries.”

Tatum faced more legal trouble when he was found with a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat he was sitting in when Buffalo Police pulled over a vehicle the 29-year-old was traveling in. The stop on East Delavan Avenue and Roslyn Street was initiated for tinted windows.

He was arrested arraigned in Buffalo City Court on a gun charge.

25-year-old Quran McNish of Buffalo was also indicted Wednesday afternoon for his alleged involvement in the Tonawanda shooting. It’s alleged he provided Tatum with the illegal gun a short time before the shooting.

Tatum and McNish are being held without bail, they’ll be back in court on January 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

If convicted of all charges in both cases, Tatum faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. McNish faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted of the gun charge.