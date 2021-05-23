Two Buffalo men shot Saturday night, one dead and another in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Saturday night shooting in Buffalo left one man dead and another wounded.

Buffalo Police say a 29-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times and killed just after 10 p.m. on the 200 block of Burgard Place. He was declared dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old Buffalo man was also shot and was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he’s listed in stable condition.

BPD are investigating the shooting and ask if you have any information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.