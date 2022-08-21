BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenage boys, 14 and 17, have been charged in connection with a shooting death that occurred on Elmer Avenue just after midnight Friday morning, according to Buffalo Police.

The teens have been charged with murder in the second degree and robbery in the first degree following the death of a 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls.

The girl died from her injuries after being taken to ECMC for treatment.