BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 16-year-old males from Buffalo were arraigned Friday morning on assault charges for their alleged involvement in a January NFTA attack.

On Jan. 31, around 3:30 p.m., the pair allegedly shoved, kicked and punched a man inside of an elevator at the NFTA Metro Rail Amherst station on Main Street in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

One of the 16-year-olds was allegedly found with metal knuckles and is accused of using them to assault the man at Amherst station.

The victim of the attack died on Feb. 21 at a rehabilitation facility. His “manner of death” is under investigation by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office, the DA’s Office said.

The teens were arraigned Friday, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, a designated Youth Part judge, on two counts of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree assault. One of the teens was indicted on two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The pair were previously arraigned on Feb. 3 in Youth Part Court for felony assault charges. One of the 16-year-olds was also charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Bail on the Feb. 3 arraignment was set at $15,000 for the teen with metal knuckles, and he was remanded to the Erie County Youth Services Center. The other offender was released under supervision.

Friday, Judge Case upped bail to $50,000 for the teen in custody and the other teen remains released under supervision. They’ll be back in court on April 6 for a pre-trial conference.