Two Buffalo women shot at overnight house party, Buffalo Police investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Buffalo Police say they’ve launched an investigation into an overnight shooting in the 900 block of Smith Street in Buffalo.

Police tell us Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to an emergency call at 2:50 a.m. the morning of November 22.

Related Content 49-year-old Buffalo man shot on Eller Avenue

Officials say two women in their 20s were shot after gunfire rang out at a supposed house party.

Both women were transported to the Erie County Medical Center.

Police tell News 4, the 27-year-old Buffalo resident is in critical condition. The 25-year-old Buffalo resident has been treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.