JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are facing charges after a 2-year-old was found wandering the streets of Jamestown on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police say that the child was wandering on a busy street on the South Side of the city and was found by a resident around 3:45 p.m. After around 20 minutes, police found 42-year-old Noel Luciano, a guardian, frantically yelling inside her residence. Police say she failed to call police when the child went missing.

After further investigation, it was determined that the 2-year-old was in the care of 52-year-old Thomas Badgley when the child went missing.

Both were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Luciano was additionally charged with fugitive of justice after she was found to have a warrant in another state.

Both are being held pending arraignment.