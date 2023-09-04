BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man designated by police as a fugitive from justice was discovered at a house in Jamestown Monday, leading to the arrest of the wanted man as well as a woman who police say obstructed their investigation.

Jamestown residents Steven D. Schrecengost, 27, and Lisa M. Tibbetts, 47, were both booked and taken to Jamestown City Jail, according to a release from Jamestown PD.

Schrecengost, who has multiple warrants in Jamestown and who officers later discovered is wanted in the state of Georgia, was spotted by the officers from the department’s K9 unit on a bicycle cutting through backyards on the city’s West Side. Police followed Schrecengost, who had several active warrants out of Jamestown, as he entered a house where Tibbetts was inside.

When police approached the house and spoke with Tibbetts, she told officers that Schrecengost was not there. After officers were given permission to search the house, Tibbets “stood in the doorway not allowing officers inside. Officers had to tell Tibbetts several times to move,” police said.

During their search, police found Schrecengost in a bedroom attempting to hide behind clothing. He was apprehended without further incident. In addition to his outstanding warrants in Jamestown, Schrecengost was charged with obstructing governmental administration and a count of fugitive from justice. He will be held at the city jail until his arraignment.

Tibbetts was arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration. She was released on an appearance ticket.