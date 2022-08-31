BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months.

Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to sell fentanyl. The indictment also accuses them of stealing drugs and cash from people involved in illegal drug trafficking and possessing and brandishing illegal firearms while doing so.

They are charged with narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act Conspiracy, Hobbs Act Robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking.

If convicted, they face a minimum of 17 years in prison and a maximum of life.