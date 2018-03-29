Two charged with making meth at Olean hotel

Two people have been charged with making methamphetamine in Olean following a noise complaint at a Microtel.

Shannon Lee Hitchcock, 41, and Raymond G. Shaffer, Jr., 41, both of Olean, were charged with third degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

According to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies responded to a noise complaint at the Microtel and found a “box lab” in plain sight.

They were both arraigned in Allegany Town Court and remanded to the custody of the sheriff on $2,500 bail.