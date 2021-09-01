Two charged with murder following fatal shooting of 3-year-old in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The two people who were previously identified as persons of interest in July’s fatal shooting on Donovan Drive have each been indicted on murder and assault charges.

Jonay Robinson, 25, and Dequan Richardson, 22, have been accused of killing Shaquelle Walker, who was three years old at the time of his death. Three other people were shot during that incident, but they survived.

On the night of July 5, Robinson and Richardson allegedly fired numerous shots into a crowd of people who were gathered in the courtyard of the Ferry Grider Homes housing complex. At the time, prosecutors say the crowd was watching fireworks.

After this, prosecutors say Robinson and Richardson drove away, but they say Robinson’s car was traced to the crime scene. Additionally, cell phone records allegedly placed both of them at the scene of the shooting, according to officials.

EC DA John Flynn estimates at least 20 people were on scene when 3 year old was shot but only ONE family member came forward to help police on Donovan Drive ⁦@news4buffalo⁩ pic.twitter.com/T1EHAWNsTV — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) September 1, 2021

Richardson and Robinson were previously arrested on gun and drug charges during a raid of their Cheektowaga apartment last month.

Although a substance found there was suspected to be cocaine, a test determined that it was not a controlled substance at all.

Officials say that during a preliminary examination, the bullet casings found during the search of their apartment “appear to be the same type in color and composition” as those found at the scene of the Donovan Drive shooting.

The latest updates on Richardson and Robinson were announced Wednesday morning. They have been indicted on the following charges:

second-degree murder (two counts each)

first-degree assault (two counts each)

second-degree assault (two counts each)

third-degree assault (two counts each)

criminal possession of a firearm (one count each)

criminal possession of a weapon (one count each)

If they’re convicted of these charges, Richardson and Robinson could each spend 25 years to life in prison.

Separately, Richardson was also arraigned on an indictment accusing him of attempted robbery and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

These charges stem from an incident in January where prosecutors say Richardson, while driving, appeared to display a pistol and allegedly attempted to steal from a pedestrian at Suffolk and Kensington.

According to officials, Richardson allegedly fled the scene before taking anything. Police later attempted to pull him over, prosecutors say, but he allegedly refused to stop for about 10 minutes.

For the attempted robbery and unlawful fleeing charges, Richardson could spend up to 15 years in prison.

Both Richardson and Robinson will be back in court on September 21.