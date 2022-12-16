WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Westfield residents, with a history of controlled substance-related activity, are facing several charges following a search warrant, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they executed a search warrant, with assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office of Narcotics Investigators, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, City of Dunkirk Police Department, City of Jamestown Police, and K-9, where they located a quantity of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

At the time of the warrant, Alexis Campbell, 28, and Mark Baker, 34, were located in the Felton Road residence. The residence had been subject to two previous search warrants on Sept. 8 and 23, where Campbell and Baker attempted to flee the scene.

Officials say methamphetamine, fentanyl, and clonazepam drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency, and four long guns were located inside the residence following an investigation.

Campbell and Baker face the following charges:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

Criminal using drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Campbell and Baker were transported to the Centralized Arraignment Program at the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Jail.