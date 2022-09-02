BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo.
The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
