YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a car crash Friday evening in Cattaraugus County.

New York State Police said that 30-year-old Jarrett D. Kile of Arcade and 33-year-old Willie J. Boyles of Delevan were killed after their vehicle collided with a utility pole on State Route 16 in Yorkshire at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses observed the 2008 Pontiac G5, driven by Kile, operating erratically before exiting the shoulder of the road, causing it to go airborne and strike a utility pole. Kile and Boyles, the front seat passenger, were both ejected from the vehicle.

Kile was pronounced dead at the scene and Boyles was transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital where he later passed due to his injuries.

The rear seat passenger, 31-year-old Amber L. Cosentino of Delevan was transported to ECMC and is listed in critical condition.

The crash is an ongoing investigation.