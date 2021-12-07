Two defendants indicted on murder and gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cortez Foster, 31, and Naudia Marvin, 22, were arraigned on charges of murder and possession of a weapon Monday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio.

It is alleged that the defendants lured the victim, Marcus Spain, 29, to the 200 block of Johnson Street at approximately 4:31 a.m. on March 14, where the defendants, while acting in concert with one another, intentionally caused Spain’s death, shooting him with an illegal firearm as he was seated inside his vehicle. Spain was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Each defendant was charged with one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony. Both defendants were remanded without bail. A return court date has not yet been scheduled.

If convicted of all charges, both defendants face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.