WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were taken into custody following an Erie County Sheriff’s Office investigation into stolen marijuana plants valued at over $50,000 that were legally grown at an East Concord greenhouse.

A search warrant was executed this past Friday on Twitchell Road in West Valley, where authorities said they also found a felony amount of narcotics during their search.

32-year-old Keith Brown of Springville was detained at the West Valley residence, along with Christian Burdic. Brown was charged with second-degree grand larceny, a Class C felony, and trespassing. After being arraigned in Town of Colden Court, he was released. Charges against Burdic from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office are pending.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was obtained after an estimated $51,400 in legally grown marijuana plants were stolen from the East Concord greenhouse last month. The Sheriff’s office says two other searches were conducted at nearby residences in West Valley, where marijuana believed to have been stolen was recovered.