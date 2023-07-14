BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were charged, including a teenager, following a high-speed chase in Genesee County on Thursday, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police say they attempted to pull over a 2013 Dodge Avenger for a headlight violation in the area of Batavia Oakfield Townline Road and Route 63. The car sped off at speeds as high as 90 miles per hour.

Police say the car went off the road several times on Batavia Stafford Townline Road and Bank Street Road, drove through a crop field, lost multiple tires after spike strips were used on Route 237 in Stafford. The chase finally ended in the area of State Route 33 and Apple Tree Avenue after the car lost control, hit a street sign and crashed into an embankment.

After a foot pursuit, the passenger, 19-year-old Luke Rose of Batavia was captured. The driver, 24-year-old Sylvan Grayson, was captured about an hour later. A juvenile also in the car was detained without incident. In addition, a loaded handgun with no serial number was found in the car.

Grayson and Rose are charged with the following:

Grayson:

2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon

3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon

criminal possession of a firearm

4th degree criminal possession of a weapon – possess ghost gun

unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle

obstructing governmental administration

16 traffic violations

Rose:

2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon

4th degree criminal possession of a weapon – possess ghost gun

criminal possession of a firearm

Both Grayson and Rose were arraigned and held on bail.