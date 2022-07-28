BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of two men for an armed robbery in June.

It is alleged that two men, 22-year-old Tyyon Brown of Buffalo and 19-year-old Israel McMillan entered a convenience store on East Lovejoy St. in the City of Buffalo on June 2 at approximately 4:55 p.m. with intent to commit armed robbery. Police say that Brown was armed with an illegal, loaded revolver, while McMillan had what appeared to be an AR-style rifle. Both are accused of forcibly stealing an unknown amount of cash from the register.

Police also say that Brown pointed the gun at a 60-year-old customer and demanded his wallet and when he refused, Brown fired multiple shots, hitting the man twice, before fleeing. He was treated at ECMC.

Brown is charged with attempted murder and both are charged with one count of robbery, one count of attempted robbery and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Brown is facing 25 years to life in prison, while McMillan faces up to 25 years. Both are scheduled to return to court on August 29 for a pre-trial conference.

