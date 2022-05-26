JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Jamestown men are sitting behind bars after breaking into a business on Cherry Street Thursday morning, according to Jamestown Police.

Someone from a neighboring business called in the burglary after seeing two people breaking into a store at 201 Cherry Street around 4:27 a.m. The caller told authorities they saw two people carrying garbage bags into the store after breaking in, JPD said in a media release.

When officers arrived at the store, they found two men in the building who tried to run away west down 2nd Street. Officers eventually arrested Steven M. Becker, 28, and Erik V. Morrison, 34, and charged them with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and obstructing governmental administration.

The men were taken to the city jail and were arraigned in Jamestown City Court Thursday morning.

The pair are now behind bars in the Chautauqua County Jail.