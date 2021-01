CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Two men and a woman in Niagara County are facing several charges tonight including larceny.

The Sheriff says Alicia Speer, Brandon Lazeration and Marlyn Rubin were trying to steal a Chevy Tahoe, an ATV and power tools in the Town of Cambria yesterday.

The three were found inside a stolen vehicle from Niagara Falls.

This is far from Lazeration’s first run-in with the law.

He’s facing multiple felony charges from five different arrests.