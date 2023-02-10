JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two homeless men were arrested after they allegedly entered a Jamestown residence to steal food early Friday morning, the Jamestown Police Department announced.

William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

Police say the two men entered a residence without permission just before 3:30 a.m. on the north side of the city and allegedly stole a pack of hot dogs and a chocolate pie.

White was found to have an active probation warrant through the Jamestown City Court. Both men are being held pending arraignment.