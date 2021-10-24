Two men charged after gunshots were fired in Jamestown

by: News 4 Staff

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are facing charges after a shooting in Jamestown.

Police responded to North Main and West 6th Streets just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say when they got there one person was detained immediately. 21-year-old Stephon Thomas and 19-year-old Xavier Ramos ran away but were arrested soon after.

Thomas was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Ramos is facing second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Police found two guns related to the incident.

